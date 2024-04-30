Yahaya directs swift action to address water shortage in Gombe State

Gov.Inuwa Yahaya has directed the Ministry of Water, Environment and Forest Resources and other relevant bodies to speed up action and restore normalcy for water production and distribution to Gombe Metropolis and environs.

The directive is contained in a statement issued in Gombe on Monday by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General of Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Gombe.

“ You must fix this problem with immediate effect, I don’t want any delay.

“We are not ready to take any excuse. You must ensure production and pumping of water to the people latest by Wednesday,” Yahaya was quoted to have said.

The governor also expressed concern over the hardships residents of Gombe were facing due to a power supply interruption caused by vandalism of some poles on the 330KV Jos-Gombe transmission line.

Uba-Misilli said that the governor’s directive was already being complied with as the ministry had mobilised its technical teams who are currently working to ensure power supply to the water treatment plant at Dadinkowa.

The technical teams are expected to complete the restoration work on Tuesday after which production, pumping and distribution is expected to resume immediately by Wednesday.

The Gombe state government commended the peoples’ patience, understanding and perseverance in the face of the crisis caused by the acute water scarcity.

“The government also commends the confidence the public have on the government and the firm believe in its efforts to resolve the situation without further delay.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Dadinkowa water supply scheme produces approximately 35 million litres of water per day, costing the Gombe State government N154 million monthly.

The plant relies solely on a dedicated power line by Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) Plc for uninterrupted operation.

However, following a windstorm on April 25, 31 electric poles along the Dadinkowa dedicated power lines were damaged which halted the production, pumping and distribution of water from the treatment plant.(NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie