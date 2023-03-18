Yahaya casts vote, commends Gombe electorate

By Hajara Lenan

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commended electorate in the state for the large turnout and peaceful conduct in the ongoing Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The governor, alongside his wife, Amina, voted at the Yahaya Umaru 010 Government Science Secondary School polling unit in Gombe on Saturday.

He said that the exercise was encouraging, with reports from various parts of the state indicating peaceful elections, and the readiness of voters to choose their leaders.

He said ”with this development, I expect that the peaceful nature of Gombe should be maintained.”

He, therefore, urged the electorate to avoid anything that would cause breach of peace throughout the voting process.

He said the government ensured the deployment of adequate security to protect the citizenry and ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. (NAN)