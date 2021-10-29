Yahaya Bello’s quality of equity, inclusiveness endears him to youths – Special Adviser

Hon. Suleiman Abdulkareem Onyekehi, the Special Adviser on Special Projects to Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello (GYB) has commended him for his quality of equity, fairness and inclusiveness in governance in the state.

Onyekehi made the commendation in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja

He stressed that the governor’s choice for Award of Excellence recently conferred on him by the Stewardship News Magazine, was a testimony to his excellent performance on Education, health Security, infrastructures and in all sectors that had stood him out among his peers.

According to him, apart from his prodigy in Security, the governor has demonstrated capacity in uniting the ethnic, tribal, and cultural diversity of the state and has given a voice to the youths and women who are now contributing their quota to the development of the state.

Onyekehi, who doubles as the state’s Focal Person of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), explained that GYB had ensured the people were first of all united before meaningful development could take place in the state. Governor Yahaya Bello is uncompromising when it comes to value for humanity.

He emphasised that GYB had surpassed the 35 per cent affirmative action, considering the number of women serving at the state level in Bello APC-led government. Not less than four women were also elected councilors in each local government council and all the 21 Vice Chairmen and Council Leaders are women.

He added that the governor had given the youths who were hitherto despised and regarded as hoodlums and only good to be used as thugs in the past were now trained, empowered to be useful to themselves and the society.

The special adviser stressed that the governor had also placed qualified young people in leadership positions that had launched the state into lasting and sustainable peace and security.

”GYB has executed projects that are scattered across the Senatorial Districts equitably, which has addressed the usual agitations for marginalization in the state before the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello. His employment and empowerment programmes are crafted to satisfy all and sundry.

”He didn’t concentrate development on the state capital alone unlike some of his counterparts who does so for propaganda and political consideration. He ensured the resources of the state is equitably distributed across all zones.

“Rural roads are being constructed and rehabilitated. Upgrading of schools, hospitals and rural electrification and even the establishment of new Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) was sited in a rural area to hasten development.

”It is this quality of equity and inclusiveness that endeared him to youths across the country that are clamouring for him to contest presidency in 2023,” Onyekehi said.

The special adviser reiterated that GYB had the strength, experience and stamina at his advantage, saying, ”he is youthful with a lot of energy, responsive with intellectual capacity that can be deployed for the progress of the country.”

He added: ”The youths having ex-rayed his performance in the state and want him to replicate same at the centre.

“Our performing and loving father, President Muhammadu Buhari, once admitted that inasmuch as he wants to do more, age is no longer on his side.

”Mr President has succeeded in laying a good foundation and had signed into law “Not Too Young To Run” Bill which is an automatic approval of his passion for youthful leadership.”

The special adviser, therefore, urged the people to continue to support GYB and his administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Onyekehi specifically enjoined the youths across the country not to relent in mounting pressures on him until the youthful and energetic Governor accepts to run for the presidency. (NAN)

