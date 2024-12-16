Yahaya Bello threatens to sue online media over alleged comment against Tinubu

Former Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has threatened to sue persons behind an online media, Daily Excessive, over alleged fake report targeted

By Taiye Agbaje



Former Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has threatened to sue persons behind an online media, Daily Excessive, over alleged fake report targeted at causing a strained relationship between him and President Bola Tinubu.

The decision to sue the purveyors of the news was made known in a statement signed by Michael Ohiare, the Director, Yahaya Bello Media Office, and a copy made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday evening.

The online platform was alleged to have published a report quoting the former governor to have said, while in court, that he would reveal to the world how President Tinubu became Nigerian president.

Ohiare said the report was not only misleading, “but a confirmation of how unintelligent some unrelenting detractors of the former governor are.”

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a not only mischievous but absolutely senseless report published by a mushroom blog called Daily Excessive, which attributed fake quotes against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to our principal, the immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Ordinarily, we would not have even bothered to give this any attention, considering the fact that no informed Nigerian would take such a ridiculous story seriously, especially since court records are public documents.

“This clarification is, however, necessary for the record and for the benefit of social media users who circulate fake news without fact-checking the details.

“The report, which is part of the desperate plot by irresponsible politicians to strain the relationship between our President and former Governor Yahaya Bello is the most laughable twist in their failed bid to execute their bring-him-down-at-all-costs mirage.

“Every Nigerian, who has been following court proceedings, since the former governor submitted himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, knows that trial has not commenced in any of the cases.

“Former Governor Bello has only taken his plea at both courts.

“The court is an open place where proceedings are monitored by journalists and other stakeholders.

“This is the reason no informed Nigerian would even consider opening this report by an “Excessive fake news purveyor” called Daily Excessive.”

He described the persons behind the news as “mischief makers.”

“We, however, wish to stress here that even those that the hatchet job executors are trying to confuse know that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has great respect for the person and office of Mr President and would never make such ridiculous remarks attributed to him against the President.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello will continue to support the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress, despite the misleading picture his detractors are trying so hard to paint.

“We have alerted security agencies to unveil the identities of those behind the website that was used in circulating this fake report.

”We will ensure that the purveyors of the fake news face the legal consequences of their action,” Ohiare concluded.(NAN)