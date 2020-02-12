Yahaya Bello Sends SIEC nominees to Kogi State Assembly

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has forwarded  eight  names to the State House of Assembly, for Screening and Clearance as members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

According to a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the nominees include  Lawal Shiru, Chairman  Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency; Ozovehe John Enesi   Secretary  Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency; Adaji Ainoko, Member  Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency  and Musa Adama (Babakeke), Member Idah Federal Constituency 

Others nominees include Hon. Funsho Olorunfemi, Member Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency ; Chogudo Yakubu Musa, Member Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency ;  Hon. Labaran Yahaya Oyigebe, Member Ankpa Federal Constituency  and Abdulkarim Jamiu, Member  Ajaokuta Federal Constituency 

The statement said the Governor’s recommendation  was  based on section 197, sub-section 1(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). 

“The responsibility of the SIEC is to conduct free, fair and credible Local Government and Council polls in the state,” the statement said.




