Yahaya Bello Sends SIEC nominees to Kogi State Assembly

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has forwarded eight names to the State House of Assembly, for Screening and Clearance as members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

According to a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the nominees include Lawal Shiru, Chairman Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency; Ozovehe John Enesi Secretary Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency; Adaji Ainoko, Member Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency and Musa Adama (Babakeke), Member Idah Federal Constituency

Others nominees include Hon. Funsho Olorunfemi, Member Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency ; Chogudo Yakubu Musa, Member Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency ; Hon. Labaran Yahaya Oyigebe, Member Ankpa Federal Constituency and Abdulkarim Jamiu, Member Ajaokuta Federal Constituency

The statement said the Governor’s recommendation was based on section 197, sub-section 1(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The responsibility of the SIEC is to conduct free, fair and credible Local Government and Council polls in the state,” the statement said.