Yahaya Bello reiterates commitment to quality education in Kogi

by Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has reiterated his commitment to providing quality education in Kogi.

Bello made the pledge at Salem University, Lokoja, 962 students graduated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 58 out of the 962 graduates with first-class honours in its four sets of academic session.

Bello, was represented by his Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones.

The governor also pledged to partner with the management of the university to provide quality University education to the young and old.

He commended the Vision Coordinator of Salem University for the giant strides in the education sector.

Bello said that his administration has dedicated 30 per cent of its annual budget to the education sector to improve the standard of education in the state.

Also speaking, Justice Stephen Jonah-Adah, Acting Chancellor of the University said that the vision of the university was driven by its spectacular and glorious mission of delivering to Nigeria and the world an impact university.

“Salem University has the vision to be a centre of excellence for the production of graduates who are worthy in learning and character as well as sound in mind, body and spirit for outstanding leadership and global impact.

“We offer them qualitative Education that guarantees a balanced and comprehensive curriculum for full development of their spiritual, intellectual and social character as our future leaders, ” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Alewo Johnson-Akubo, said that the university Salem has made its way into the first 2000 Universities in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

Johnson-Akubo described it as a well deserved feat as “only 48 Nigerian Universities made this cut.”

The VC commended the sacrifice made by the Visioner of the varsity, Archbishop Sam Amaga in the last 16 years at “ensuring that the university is nurtured into a force to be reckoned with in the league of universities both within and outside Nigeria.”

Speaking, Miss Amarachi Nwachukwu from the Department of Natural Sciences (2018/2019 set) broke the record by graduating with 4.80 CGPA. (NAN)

