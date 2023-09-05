Yahaya Bello orders rehabilitation of Ogori-Ageva road

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday ordered the state works ministry to commence immediate rehabilitation of Ogori-Ageva road in the State Central Senatorial District.

The governor gave the order while welcoming some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defectors led by former Ogori Magongo Local Government Chairman, Mr Gabriel Daudu, in Lugard House, Lokoja.

Bello said that he was aware of the bad shape of the road, which he said deserved immediate attention to mitigate the challenges residents encountered along the road while traveling.

He highlighted that one of his key initiatives during his first term in office was the electrification of Ogori Community, which he believed will transform the socio-economic lives of the people.

“Today I’m very satisfied and fulfilled I have achieved this because that had been a concern to me even before becoming governor of this state.

“I’m so grateful to the people of Ogori Magongo for their support to my administration.

“I wish to assure the people Ogori Mogongo that my administration will continue to work diligently for your good until the end of my administration.

“Ogori Magongo will remain a focal point of my attention even as I extend a warm welcome to those who have joined the APC, ” he said.

The governor further assured the defectors of equal opportunities alongside the existing party members and expected their active participation in Ododo’s electioneering campaign for Victory come Nov 11 Governorship election.

Bello, however, praised Mr Goke Oparison, the chairman of Ogori Magongo local government area, for his commendable stewardship, particularly in the area of security.

Earlier, Daudu, who formally declared his intention to join the APC and support Ododo in the November 11 governorship election, lauded Gov Bello for his exemplary leadership and the good governance experienced in the state under his administration.

Daudu, who was also a former Assembly member, commended the governor for his inclusive, equal, and fair leadership.

Also speaking, the immediate past chairman of the PDP in the local government, Mr Emmanuel Olufade, said that the decision of opposition party members in Ogori to join the ruling APC in Kogi was driven by their belief that the people would benefit more by collaborating to support the APC governorship candidate in the upcoming November 11 election.

Olufade also described Gov Bello’s leadership as a “source of pride” for the people of Ogori Mogongo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notable leaders among the defectors included former PDP LG Secretary Ogori/Magongo – Mr David Shado, PDP Chieftain in the area, David Black Olowu, Former PDP LG Legal Adviser, Sunday Akpata, Former PDP LG Financial Secretary, Taiye Owolabi Paul, and many others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

