Yahaya Bello is courageous to rule Nigeria – Bauchi Youths

By Ahmed Kaigama

Thousands of youths in Bauchi, under the umbrella of Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS), have declared their support for Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, as the country’s next president in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths marched from Gida Dubu area to Maiduguri Bye- Pass, carrying inscriptions indicating their support for Bello.

Mr Aliyu Baital, leader of one of the groups, told the supporters at the rally on Saturday that Bello was a very courageous, young, vibrant leader that could rule Nigeria.

“It is time to forget old ways of playing politics and show that a youthful president can create a Nigeria of everyone’s dream.

“We have worked with many leaders and assessed many across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Bello stands out,” Baital said.

He said the rally was a way to express their confidence in his leadership qualities ahead of the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress slated for later this month.

Mrs Lydia Yusuf, a Bello supporter , said the rally was to appeal to APC delegates to vote for Bello during the party’s primary election.

She said the youths, comprising male and female, wanted to urge APC delegates to choose Yahaya Bello as the country\s next president.

“He has done so much in Kogi as the governor and we want him to become the President of Nigeria in 2023 so that he will use his experience to tackle the numerous problems confronting the nation.

“We are appealing to the delegates to vote for him in the forthcoming APC primary election, “ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Alhamdu Solomon, said that Bello as a youth was aware of the problems confronting Nigeria and had the solutions.

“I am urging all citizens of the country to join us in supporting Bello’s 2023 presidential ambition,” Solomon said.

He urged the youth to rally round Bello for purposeful leadership come 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

