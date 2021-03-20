Yahaya Bello gives scholarships, houses to dependants of deceased police outrider

March 20, 2021



Insp Aminu Salihu, police outrider to Kogi’s Gov. Yahaya Bello lost life in the line of duty on March 15 and on Saturday, family got some largesse from the governor.

Gov. Bello who paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Saturday in Kubwa, Abuja, offered scholarships to Salihu’s five children, donated cash and promised the family two houses.

The two houses, to be sited in Kubwa, are for Salihu’s two , five children and mother.

Gov. Bello said the scholarships would ensure that the five children Salihu left behind were able to continue their education.

“Insp Salihu’s death came the nation needed him most; he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional.

“He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and to the country at ,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Salihu’s widow, Martha, thanked the governor for identifying and standing family at their grieving moment.

She said Salihu had always told family that the governor was source of light, noting that the governor just vindicated the deceased by gesture.

“Thank you, Excellency. Our late husband told us several times that you are the source of his light and that you been his hope and that should continue to pray for you.

Excellency, you demonstrated what my late husband told us about you this morning. Thank you for lighting up our grieving moods.

“I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle will stand in way to deprive you of heart’s desires.

are very grateful to your Excellency and God Almighty will reward you,’’ Martha prayed in an emotion-laden voice.

Until his death, Insp Salihu was the nation’s best and most celebrated outrider for many years. (NAN)

