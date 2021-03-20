Insp Aminu Salihu, police outrider to Kogi’s Gov. Yahaya Bello lost his life in the line of duty on March 15 and on Saturday, his family got some largesse from the governor.

Gov. Bello who paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Saturday in Kubwa, Abuja, offered scholarships to Salihu’s five children, donated cash and promised the family two houses.

The two houses, to be sited in Kubwa, are for Salihu’s two widows, his five children and mother.

Gov. Bello said the scholarships would ensure that the five children Salihu left behind were able to continue with their education.

“Insp Salihu’s death came when the nation needed him most; he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional.

“He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and to the country at large,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Salihu’s senior widow, Martha, thanked the governor for identifying and standing by the family at their grieving moment.

She said Salihu had always told his family that the governor was his source of light, noting that the governor just vindicated the deceased by his gesture.

“Thank you, your Excellency. Our late husband has told us several times that you are the source of his light and that you have been his hope and that we should continue to pray for you.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated what my late husband told us about you this morning. Thank you for lighting up our grieving moods.

“I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle will stand in your way to deprive you of your heart’s desires.

“We are very grateful to your Excellency and God Almighty will reward you,’’ Martha prayed in an emotion-laden voice.

Until his death, Insp Salihu was the nation’s best and most celebrated outrider for many years. (NAN)

