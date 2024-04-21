Yahaya Bello: Ebira youths seek FG’s intervention

The Ebiraland Youths Coalition has urged the Federal Government to ensure the embattled former Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is unharmed in his current face-off with the EFCC.

The Coalition’s Coordinator, Mr Fache Onimisi-Moses, made the call in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday.

Bello is being accused of alleged N82 billion money laundering and had been having running battles with the EFCC on his arraignment in court.

But the coalition alleged that some people in high places were conniving and working tirelessly to harm the former governor and to ridicule the entire people of Ebira land.

The youths condemned the recent withdrawal of security guards giving cover to the former governor by the authorities.

“The simultaneous actions of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force to withdraw the security guards of the former governor, not minding the subsisting court order restraining EFCC from arresting him, should be reviewed.

“The actions of the police and DSS have now made the former governor vulnerable.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to stop the unwarranted harassment of Bello by EFCC, which itself is a creation of the law.

“If the commission felt dissatisfied with the restraining order given to the former governor by the state High Court, it can use all available legal means available to vacate the order.

“We equally advise the youths of the other ethnic groups in the state to be mindful of how they use the social media to malign Bello and his ethnic group.

“This is because their actions are capable of truncating the peace currently enjoyed in Kogi, ” it stated. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput