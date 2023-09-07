Yahaya Bello congratulates Tinubu, Shettima on PEPC victory

By Thompson Yamput

Lokoja, Sept. 7, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT).

Bello in a congratulatory message in a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday, described the judgment as a “positive verdict” and “affirmation of People’s Will.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led court in the verdict, dismissed the petitions filed by presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The tribunal, which dismissed all petitions against Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) for lacking in merit, affirmed his victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

“Tinubu and Shettima’s triumph at the tribunal stands as a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and reaffirms that our courts remain the hope of the common man.

“The judgment delivered by the tribunal is a significant milestone, as it upholds the will of the people, as clearly demonstrated during the elections held on Feb 25.

“It underscores the importance of fair and transparent electoral processes in our great nation.

In the light of this development, I believe that President Bola Tinubu, a true democrat and father of the nation, will demonstrate his act of magnanimity and extend hands of unity to those who may not have been favoured by the court’s decision.

“This gesture of inclusivity, I believe, will further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and foster national unity, ” he said.

While also congratulating the leadership of the APC, Bello said, he believes that the party will also extend an open invitation to all the candidates, who participated in the election on the platform of other political parties to join hands with the President in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration.

Bello then called for unity and togetherness, urging aggrieved parties to set aside their differences and come together for the greater good of Nigeria.

“This became imperative because under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, our nation will continue to prosper and thrive to greater heights, ” the governor asserted. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

