Yahaya Bello commiserates with Ndume over father’s demise

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with Sen. Mohammed Ndume over the demise of his father, Alhaji Ali Ndume, who died on July 19 and had since been buried according to Islamic rights.

The governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu on Wednesday, stated that the late Ndume was an accomplished community leader, who served his people well during his lifetime.

He urged the senator and the entire family to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and raised children of impeccable character.

Bello on a similar note extended his commiseration to the people of Borno South Senatorial District and prayed to God to grant the late Patriarch eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

