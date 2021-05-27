Bello celebrates Amaechi @ 56

Kogi Gov. Yahaya has felicitated Minister of Transportation, , on his 56th birthday celebration, lauding for his ideal progressive strides in the nation’s .

sent his in a statement by his Chief , Muhammed Onogwu on Wednesday.

He described the former two-term River governor as a dedicated public servant, who had used his immense leadership to revolutionise the nation’s transport .

He noted that the minister had been a partner in progress as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and an advocate of one Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated  excellent leadership capacity in all your strides, you have exhibited an embracing  and encompassing national unity strides, your boundless and unifying gestures is a worthy reference of national cohesion,” said.

Bello asserted that Amaechi, a politician of great repute, remained a vocal voice in the country’s polity.

He prayed that God would continue to keep in good health to contribute more to the nation’s growth. (NAN)

