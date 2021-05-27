Kogi Gov. Yahaya Bello has felicitated Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on his 56th birthday celebration, lauding him for his ideal progressive strides in the nation’s development.

Bello sent his felicitation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu on Wednesday.

He described the former two-term River governor as a dedicated public servant, who had used his immense leadership experience to revolutionise the nation’s transport sector.

He noted that the minister had been a partner in progress as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and an advocate of one Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated excellent leadership capacity in all your strides, you have exhibited an embracing and encompassing national unity strides, your boundless and unifying gestures is a worthy reference of national cohesion,” Bello said.

Bello asserted that Amaechi, a politician of great repute, remained a vocal voice in the country’s polity.

He prayed that God would continue to keep him in good health to contribute more to the nation’s growth. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

