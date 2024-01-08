Yahaya Bello appoints Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Maigari of Lokoja, deposes 3 rulers





Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday appointed Alhaji Ahmed Tijani-Anaje, the Ohi of Okenwe, as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He also appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo-Kabir as the Maigari of Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor announced the appointments on Monday Lokoja.

Tijani-Anaje replaces late Ohinoyi Ado Ibrahim who died on Oct. 29, 2023. He was aged 94.

Gambo-Kabir also replaces late Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III, who died on Sept. 28, 2022 at the age of 80.

Governor Bello also appointed Alhaji Dauda Isah as the Maiyaki of Kupa in Lokoja.

He said that government came up with the appointments after due intervention that resolved the lingering controversies around the selection process for the three vacant traditional stools.

Bello also announced the removal of three traditional rulers and suspension of others.

Those deposed included Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council.

He was banished to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger.

Also removed was Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo, who was deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area, in Niger.

The state government also removed Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani. He was deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger.

The state government also clarified its stance on the traditional title of Obobanyi of Ihima which appeared on the promotion letter upgrading the stool to first class status.

“It was done without cognisance to the fact that the title of “Obobanyi of Ihima” is a subject of litigation and the court of law is yet to arrive at the possible final decision.

“Government has received several petitions drawing its attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.

“To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to ‘Obobanyi of Emani’ as the current occupant remains deposed.

“Also, Boniface Musa, the Onu-Ife in Omala Local Government, is to be suspended indefinitely,’’ Governor Bello declared.

Bello appointed Malam Saidu Akawo Salihu as the Ohimege-igu Koton-Karfe who is to be installed immediately to avoid a vacuum.

He added that the appointment followed the decision of the Odaki Ruling House contained in a letter dated April 27, 2012 and endorsed by the Lokoja/Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council, dated May 14, 2012.

“Again, going by the high court judgment of 1998 which gave full recognition to Ododo as bonafide child of Ita’Azi, the father of Ebira land, and Uhuodo as a distinct district in Ebira land with equal rights as others, the stool of Ohi of Uhuodo is hereby created.

“Processes for the occupation of the stool will commence with immediate effect,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the unveiling of Tijani-Anaje as the new Ohinoyi settles the dust raised by 70 contestants who jostled for the stool shortly after the demise of Ibrahim.

Tijani-Anaje was among the lucky seven left after a screening committee finished its assignment and submitted a short list to the governor.

Among the last seven was the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Salawu; former Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Ataba Sani Omolori and Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda.

Others are Mr Momoh Shaibu, Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik and Mr Ahmed Momoh Jimoh. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

