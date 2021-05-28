Yahaya assumes office as 22nd COAS

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has Friday assumed the leadership of the Army as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari has Thursday, approved the appointment of Yahaya following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in a place crash May 21 in Kaduna.

The new COAS until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency in the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya had earlier visited the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor before coming to Army Headquarters for the taking over ceremony.

He received at AHQ Chief of Policy and Plan, Maj.-Gen. Ben Ahanotu, who also briefed him before proceeding to assume office.

The COAS however asked for a minute silence in honour of the Attabiru and other officers who died with him, after which he asked journalists to leave the hall for closed door meeting with officers.

He did not make any make any public statement before departing Army Headquarters.

NAN reports that the new COAS, born Jan. 5, 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Government Area of Sokoto state.

Gen Yahaya who is a member of the 37 Regular of the prestigious Defence Academy (NDA), started his cadet training on Sept. 27, 1985 and was commissioned into the Army Infantry Corps on Sept. 22, 1990.

He held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command.

Notable the appointments held new COAS are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards , Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Pulo Shield.

He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 and 29 ( Zaman Lafiya).

He was also Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Army.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a holder of several honours and awards, some of which include, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff (Dagger), National DefenceCourse (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal.

He is married and blessed with children. (NAN)

