Yahaya appoints Yuguda as Acting Accountant General

September 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Gov. Inuwa Yahaya   Gombe approved the appointment Mr Aminu  Yuguda, as Accountant General the state.


This is contained in a statement signed by Isma’il Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor, on Wednesday in Gombe.


According to him, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya the Head Civil Service, conveyed the governor’s approval in a letter appointment duely signed by him.


The letter reads: “This is pursuant to the powers conferred on His Excellency, Inuwa Yahaya,  Governor Gombe by Section 208 (2c) the constitution the Federal Republic Nigeria (as amended).


“Yuguda’s appointment is informed by his personal qualities, loyalty, and dedication to duty as well as his cognate experience in the public service,  and urged him to bring to bear those qualities in the discharge his duties,” he said.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yuguda’s appointment is sequel to the retirement the former Accountant General, Umar Babagoro.


Born on Nov. 21, 1974, Yuguda obtained Bachelor Science (Bsc) and Masters Degree (Msc) in Accounting from the University Maiduguri as well as PhD from University Jos.


He is also an Associate Chattered Accountant (ACA) and  Fellow Chattered National Accountant (FCNA) among others.


Until his appointment, Yuguda was the Director Treasury in the Treasury Headquarters, Gombe. (NAN)

