Yahaya appoints Yuguda as Acting Accountant General

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of Mr Aminu Yuguda, as Acting Accountant General of the state.



This is contained in a statement signed by Isma’il Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor, on Wednesday in Gombe.



According to him, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya the state Head of Civil Service, conveyed the governor’s approval in a letter of appointment duely signed by him.



The letter reads: “This is pursuant to the powers conferred on His Excellency, Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State by Section 208 (2c) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).



“Yuguda’s appointment is informed by his personal qualities, loyalty, and dedication to duty as well as his cognate experience in the public service, and urged him to bring to bear those qualities in the discharge of his duties,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yuguda’s appointment is sequel to the retirement of the former Accountant General, Umar Babagoro.



Born on Nov. 21, 1974, Yuguda obtained Bachelor of Science (Bsc) and Masters Degree (Msc) in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri as well as PhD from University of Jos.



He is also an Associate Chattered Accountant (ACA) and Fellow Chattered National Accountant (FCNA) among others.



Until his appointment, Yuguda was the Director Treasury in the Treasury Headquarters, Gombe. (NAN)

