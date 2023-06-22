Yahaya appoints new MIREMCO chairman in Gombe

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has appointed Malam Abdulmalik Suleiman as the new Chairman of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO).

This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Ismaila Misili, the Director-General, Press Affairs Government House, Gombe on Thursday.

Misili said that the appointment was in accordance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA 2007).

He said the new appointment followed the death of the former Chairman, Late Mr Sunusi Gwani in 2021.

According to Misili, the governor’s approval had also been conveyed via a letter to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. (NAN)

