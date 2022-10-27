YABATECH, Dangote Cement partnership to boost IGR —— Rector

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has described the partnership between Dangote Cement and the institution as a very strategic and exciting one.

According to the College, the alliance will further boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution.The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Obafemi Omokungbe, madw the assertion at the grand finale of the Yaba Green Challenge held at the College Hall of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Yaba Green Challenge, A Dangote 2022 Sustainability Week Initiative, featured a waste recycling contest and exhibition by students of YABATECH.Omokungbe said: “Talks are going on to obtain patent rights for the innovations showcased at the event”“We have a Memorandum of Understanding with manufacturing companies.”

I am sure that this move would promote the investors as well as boost the internally generated revenue of the institution”.Speaking, Head of Sustainability, Dangote Cement, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, stated that the company, a leading cement manufacturer in Nigeria, would continue to collaborate with YABATECH to drive innovation through research.Okoroba commended the students for their ingenuity toward creatively finding solutions to some of the developmental issues currently facing the country.She said: “With this year’s sustainability week, I will say we have achieved more than we expected.“

The innovations that have come out of here, and the level of research, as well as the passion that the students have shown tell us that social development in Nigeria is within our reach,” she added.As a way of sustaining the programme, Okoroba called on YABATECH to continue to carry out cutting edge research that would further drive innovation.“This is a research institution.“We want to see some of the innovations that have come out of this place make their ways into articles to be published as well as solve people’s problems.“When people see that this innovation came from YABATECH, you will see that there will be more private sector organisations willing to come in to partner.“This is something that started from research and as it is, it can create market opportunities for all parties,” she said.Others who spoke at the event included the Dean, School of Environmental Studies, YABATECH, Dr Okesoto Oyebamiji, described the partnership as one which would “encourage the students and project them as young entrepreneurs”Mrs Ajide Comfort, an HND 2 Student of the Fashion Design Department, used pop tabs from canned drinks to make garments using the knitting and crochet method to emerge winner of the contest.She noted that the institution and by extension, the contest, had brought out the best in her.NAN reports that the 2022 Yaba Green Challenge was a collaboration with YABATECH School of Environmental Studies and UNESCO – UNEVOC, (a combination of UNESCO and Vocational Education). (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

