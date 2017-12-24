Xmas: Lawmaker distributes N1.7m rice, clothings to constituents

A member representing Karu/Gitata constituency at the Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Hashimu Gurku, on Sunday distributed rice and clothing materials worth N1.7 million to his constituents for Christmas/new year celebration.

Jibrin Gurku (APC), who is also the chairman, House committee on Land and Survey, announced this in Karu while speaking with newsmen after distributing the items.

He said that the gesture was in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebration to reduce the plight of the people during the yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 50 bags of rice and clothing materials includes cotton yards, male big gowns (Buban Riga), and cash.

Other materials were distributed to youths, women and elders of the constituency.

According to him, the people would go a long way in improving on their standard of living during and after the yuletide for the overall development of the country.

“I deem it necessary to distribute 50 bags of rice and clothing materials worth N1.7 million to the youth, women and elders of my constituency.

The constituency is made up of six electoral wards: Gurku/Kabusu, Aso/Kodape, Karu, Tattara/Kondoro, Gitata and Panda/Kare.

“It is good to always show love, affection, charity and to extend hands of friendship to the needy and other people in the society, hence the need for the gesture.

Jibrin Gurku urged the beneficiaries to use the items as expected and solicited for their support to enable him to succeed in the task ahead for the overall development of the constituency.

The state legislator also assured them of a fruitful and quality representation in the State’s legislative body.

He called on the constituency and the state at large to continue to pray and support President Buhari and Gov. Almakura’s administration to enable them to succeed in the task ahead.

The lawmaker called on the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities to live in peace, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

NAN reports that some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.

They called on the lawmaker not to relent in his efforts towards developing the constituency. (NAN)