Xmas: Kaduna Senator urges caution, preaches reconciliation

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani in a Christmas message has felicitated with Christian brothers and sisters urging caution at festivities and calling for reconciliation.



“Happy Christmas to our dear Christian brothers and sisters. We thank the Almighty God for granting us the grace of witnessing this joyous occasion. May this occasion”, the lawmaker stated.



Praying that the occasion will bring the people closer and help heal our troubled country, Senator Uba Sani noted that this Christmas is being celebrated in a year that we would not forget in a hurry.



“It is a most challenging year that tasked even the most courageous to no end. From the economy to security and livelihoods, it has been a story of pain, distress and apprehension. But the most worrisome remains the nefarious activities of terrorists, kidnappers, assasins and other criminal elements. They have been holding our communities to ransom. They have destroyed local economies and rendered communal lands desolate,” he said.



The Senator observed that in some communities, lack of unity makes common action against criminal elements difficult.



“We must realise that the activities of criminal elements threatens our common humanity. We must learn to manage our differences and unite to confront a major threat to our collective survival.



“This yuletide season offers us a unique opportunity to reconcile with one another. Jesus Christ in his earthly ministry preached love, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace.



“Let us imbibe the virtue of reconciliation in order to heal our troubled country. We must reconcile with our fellow citizens, and more importantly, with God. If we do those things which are pleasing to God, we shall overcome our challenges and our communities will enjoy peace.



He also seized the opportunity to, once again, call on the Federal Government to take decisive action against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for our people.

“We cannot continue to treat murderous non-state actors with kid gloves. They are getting emboldened by the day, and if care is not taken, may threaten the stability of the Nigerian nation.



“I warmly felicitate with my dear constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone on this memorable occasion. You have been through a lot this year. Criminal elements have laid siege to our communities.



“Our zone deserves special attention from the Federal Government. Security agencies must carry out special operations in our troubled local governments like Birnin Gwari, Giwa , Kajuru , Igabi and Chikun to “smoke out” and decimate the devilish elements making life unbearable for our people,” he said.