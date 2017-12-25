Xmas: Ishaku enjoins Taraba residents to show love across religious divides

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday enjoined residents of the state to show love to all persons irrespective of religious divides as they celebrate Christmas.

Ishaku made the call in his 2017 Christmas message to the people of the state.

“It is a date set aside for the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, acknowledged by the Holy Bible as the Prince of Peace.

“Considering that the fundamental significance of Christmas is the demonstration of God’s love and gift of peace to mankind, I wish to call on all residents to use this festive period to reflect on the need to apply our faith in the promotion of love for one another and work towards peaceful co-existence.

“It is only through this that we can actualise the developmental strides that we yearn for.

“On my part, I wish to assure you that I stand by my well-known declaration of ‘Give me peace and I will give you development’,” he said.

Ishaku also urged residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements to the relevant authorities for prompt action to nip crime in the bud.

“If you see anything or hear anything that has security concerns, you should share your observations and concerns with your community leaders and appropriate authorities,” he added. (NAN)