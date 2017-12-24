Xmas: CAN urges peaceful co-existence

The Niger chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday called on people of the state to emulate peaceful nature of Jesus Christ to co-exist peacefully.

Rev. Martins Echioda, the state CAN Chairman, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Echioda said that embracing peaceful co-existence beyond the Christmas period would ensure peace and love among the people, irrespective of tribe and religion.

He added that “my Christmas message to the people of Niger is that they should show love to one another beyond Christmas.

“Demonstrating love beyond Christmas will bring about peaceful co-existence among us.”

He explained that Christmas was a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ for the purpose of saving mankind from sin and reconciling him with God.

“There is no doubt that Christmas is celebrated by Christians all over the world.

‘`Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace; He brought peace to the world. So we will share the love of Christ with the people of Niger state.”

The state CAN chairman quoted Galatians Chapter four verses four to support the message of Christmas.

According to him, “but when the right time came, God sent his son into the world. A woman gave birth to him, and he came into the control of God’s laws.’’

He said that the state chapter of the association had concluded arrangements to celebrate Christmas with a carnival on Dec. 26 (Boxing Day).

Echioda then urged the people of the state to respect constituted authority and support government policies and programmes toward the development of the state. (NAN)