Xmas: Be your brothers’ keepers – Tambuwal urges Nigerian

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has admonished all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and shun vices that could jeopardize efforts of government to provide conducive atmosphere for the citizens to realize their life objectives.

In a Christmas message issued Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal enjoined his countrymen and women to continue to reflect on positive tenets that unite the nation and strengthen the polity.

“This period calls for introspection and continued prayers for our dear nation.

“We must ponder on the teachings and lessons of Christmas by exhibiting good character at all times. We should extend hands of fellowship and build blocks of unity and understanding, irrespective of our perceived differences,” the Governor said.

Tambuwal urged Nigerians to be prayerful and supportive as leaders find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

“It is a fact that the last few days have been tough for our nation especially because of glitches in the supply of fuel, but we should trust those in charge to overcome the challenges in the shortest possible time.

“On our part, we are committed to doing everything possible that will lead to lasting peace, improvement in the welfare and security of Nigerians.

“On behalf of the people and government of Sokoto State, I wish all Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead,” he added.