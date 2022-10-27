.Xi says China is willing to work with U.S. for mutual benefit

by Ummul Idris

President Xi Jinping says that China is willing to work with the United States (U.S.) to find ways to get along for the benefit of both.

Local media reported ahead of a possible meeting by Xi with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia.

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message to an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

The two countries have been at odds over China’s policy toward Taiwan, China’s relationship with Russia and more recently, U.S. efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies selling technology to Chinese companies.

China was recently infuriated by a string of visits by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan.

China said that the United States was sending “dangerous signals” on the democratically governed island, which China claims as its own.

Xi, who has just secured a ground-breaking third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, has denounced foreign interference over Taiwan and recently said China would never renounce right to use force over it.

Biden on Wednesday said “the United State does not seek conflict with China”.

The U.S. administration, following Xi’s securing of his third term over the weekend, has stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open with China.

Xi and Biden are expected to attend a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, but no information has been officially released on the possibility of a meeting between them. (Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

