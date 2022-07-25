Xi congratulates new Indian President

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Droupadi Murmu on her assuming office as the President of the Republic of India.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and India were important neighbours to each other.

According to Xi, a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people.

This would also be conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.

Xi further said that he attached great importance to China-India relations, and stood ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust.

He said a well deepened practical cooperation and properly handled differences would push bilateral ties forward on the right track. (Xinhua/NAN)

