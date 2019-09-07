Xenophobic attacks: Uni-Abuja SUG advocates peaceful resolution

#TrackNigeria: The President, Students Union Government (SUG) University of Abuja, Comrade Suleiman Rabiu, has stressed the need to embrace dialogue in addressing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Rabiu said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, to address the unwarranted attack on him, by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) after a meeting at the South African High Commission in Abuja.

He said that the SUG Uni-Abuja, led by him had in the spirit of unity, solidarity and love for his country men and women engaged the South African Ambassador in a dialogue to bring about a lasting solution to the problem

According to him, this is contrary to the alleged sabotage levelled against the SUG by the national body NANS.

He said that the student union strongly believed that dialogue was key to resolving every dispute in the society.

“It is a well known fact that the SUG leadership believed in peaceful discussion and like Nelson Mandela always prefers dialogue in solving issues affecting the students and Nigerian Youths.

“The only offence allegedly committed by the SUG is our refusal to release students to join the violent protest by Shi’tes in July; and, also to picket South African businesses in Abuja during the week.

“We watched on national televisions and circulating videos with total dismay the vicious attack on our SUG president, and we hereby condemn the attack in its totality.

“It is a decision which we proudly endorse and owes no apology to anybody for our refusal to wilfully jeopardise the safety of our colleagues and Nigerians.



“This ignoble attack on our on our SUG president and his entourage by NANS president and his crew of thugs has subjected NANS to such an ignominy that no decent education community will associate with,” he said.

According to him, the University of Abuja and NANS FCT Chapter unanimously and firmly demand for an unreserved public apology from the outgoing President of NANS, Mr Bamidele Akpan.

“The apology must be channelled through three national dailies, Channels Television, Television Continental (TVC) and the official Facebook page of NANS President.

“And until this apology is tendered under the conditions listed above, Mr Bamidele Danielson Akpan, as president of NANS and even out of office is hereby declared a persona non grata to all campuses and facilities of the university of Abuja and FCT at large,” he said.

Rabiu reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace and unity in the country and a leader who gives priority to his students and the Nigerian youths both at home and in Diaspora for peaceful