Xenophobia: IGP orders water-tight security in Nigeria

#TrackNigeria The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

Adamu gave this order in a statement signed by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that “this order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos State on Sept. 3.

“Some miscreants attacked and looted the malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country,” the IGP said.

Adamu, who condemned the violent attacks on some properties, noted that three police officers were seriously injured, while a police operational vehicle was set ablaze during the attacks.

He said that a total of 125 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, while a good number of looted valuables had been recovered by the Police.

The IGP said that he recognised the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in the constitution, but noted that these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria.

“The Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker.

“Parents and guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country,” he said.

Adamu said that the Force had commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.

“The Force is hereby reassuring all law-abiding citizens, embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country of their security and safety,” he said. (NAN)