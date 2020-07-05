Xavi renews Al-Sadd contract for 2020/2021 season

Share the news













Xavi Hernandez has renewed his managerial contract with Qatari side, Al-Sadd for the 2020-2021 season, the club announced on Sunday.

The contract renewal has come amid speculations he could return to his former club, FC Barcelona.

The Spanish media had reported that Xavi had been approached by the country’s football giants, FC Barcelona, to replace Ernesto Valverde, before Quique Setien was appointed in January.

Meanwhile reports this week once again linked the 40-year-old with a return to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Xavi took charge of the Qatari side in 2019, following his retirement.

The club is currently third in the standings, ahead of the restart of the 2019-2020 season which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am happy to continue with Al-Sadd, and the team’s goal will always be to compete for all titles.

‘“My complete focus in this current period is to fully equip the players for the upcoming domestic and Asian competitions,” Xavi said in a statement.

Xavi, who made 767 appearances for FC Barcelona and won 25 trophies with the La Liga club, had said last month that he hoped to return to the Camp Nou.

But he had added that this would be when the time was right to start his own project from scratch.(Reuters/NAN)

