The Plateau State Government has reiterated its commitment to provide potable water to residents in urban and rural areas.

Mr Sa’ad Bello, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy gave the assurance in a broadcast to mark the 2021 World Water Day (WWD) on Monday in Jos.

According to Bello, the government has taken necessary steps and put modalities in motion that will enable the provision of potable water to all parts of the state.

He said the state had adopted a holistic approach in managing its water resources by creating strong reforms in the water sector and ensuring regulation and equitable water distribution.

“This is why we have engaged development partners such as the European Union, World Bank and the French Development Agency to fast track the process of water accessibility by our people

“We have procured assorted water treatment chemicals to ensure safe drinking water for our people and have rehabilitated water treatment plants at Shendam, Langtang, Pankshin and Bokkos.

“Work will soon commence work at the Wase, Barkin Ladi and Baap water schemes.

“We have drilled a good number of hand pump, motorised and solar powered boreholes in communities in Shendam, Riyom, Langtang, Kanke and other local government areas,” Bello said.

The commissioner said the government had rehabilitated some moribund infrastructure and restored the supply of water to many urban and semi-urban areas.

Bello explained that the water sector in the state had been overhauled and called on citizens of the state to exercise more patience.

He assured them that they would soon start enjoying the result of government’s efforts with respect to provision of potable water.

Bello warned residents of the state who vandalised water pipes, diverted treated water for irrigation and evaded payment of water bills to desist from such acts or face sanctions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 World Water Day has the theme as “Valuing Water”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

