Wuse incident: NCoS condoles with family of deceased inmate

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has condoled with the family of the deceased inmate who was shot by a personnel of the service on Tuesday at Wuse area of Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of NCoS FCT Command, Mr Samson Duza, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, was shot after he allegedly jumped from the vehicle conveying him to prison in a bid to escape.

Yahaya was apprehended by officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board Task Force, was tried and convicted by a Mobile Court sitting in Wuse Market.

Duza said that though the incident which led to pandemonium around Wuse market, was unfortunate and regrettable, the officer acted within the precinct of the law to prevent the inmate from escaping.

According to him, Section 20 of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 empowers correctional officers to use firearm to disable an escaping inmate.

“It is unfortunate that in the process of disabling the said escapee, he lost his life.

“NCoS is assuring the public of the safe and secure custody of all those legally interned as well as humane treatment of all inmates in its custody.

“The Service wishes to sympathise with all those who incurred losses as a result of the pandemonium that followed,” he added.

According to him, the situation is under control and all residents should go about their normal businesses. (NAN)