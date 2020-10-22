Wuraola Kola-Daisi, ”Iyaloja” of Oyo State dies at 86

Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi, the incumbent Iyaloja (mother or leaders of a market women) o f Oyo State has died at 86.

Her death was confirmed to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan by her son, Chief Rotimi Jogunosinmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the deceased was sworn-in as Iyaloja of Oyo State in 2008 during the administration of Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.