Wukari University  Now Destined for Ceaseless Ascent

Most pre-eminent is our profound thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deeming us suitable for what I reckon as historic assignment. It is historic because here we are to do harmonious collaboration to conscientiously provide leadership for the citadel of learning established to shape the future of our beloved youngsters.

I personally feel humbled and honored to chair this inaugural meeting of the newly constituted council of the esteemed university. It is a pivotal moment for us to commence collective charting of the course of this institution into a future of excellence, relevance, and global impact.

Our nation, Nigeria, is at a precipice of unprecedented potential. With a burgeoning population, rich natural resources, and a youthful spirit, the stage is set for greatness. Yet, to harness this potential, we need institutions of higher learning that are not merely repositories of knowledge, but catalysts of transformation.

Our university must be at the vanguard of this transformation. With our team, Federal University of Wukari is destined for ceaseless ascent by God’s grace

The world is evolving at an exponential pace. Technological advancements, globalization, and societal shifts are reshaping every facet of human existence. To remain competitive, we must adapt, innovate, and lead.

As a veteran university scholar myself, I must register it with everyone here that I’m committed to this university to being more than an ivory tower and I want to enjoin you to share that vision with me.

This university deserves to be a living, breathing organism, deeply rooted in the challenges and aspirations of our people. We must bridge the gap between the academia and society, ensuring that our research and teaching intensify the focus on pressing issues confronting our nation..

Agriculture, the backbone of our economy, presents an immense opportunity. Our university must be a hub for agricultural research, development, and extension services in line with the aspirations of the nation’s current leadership. We must cultivate the next generation of agricultural scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers who can drive food security, rural development, and economic growth.

Conflict, a persistent shadow over our nation, also demands the attention of our universities. Our university, distinguished colleagues, the Federal University of Wukari should be a sanctuary for intellectual discourse, where diverse perspectives converge to forge solutions. This will go a long way at enhancing development and also inspiring internal and external stakeholders.

By understanding the root causes of conflict, we can equip our students with the knowledge and skills to be agents of peace and reconciliation.

While we ground ourselves in the realities of our dear Nigeria, we must also aspire to global excellence.

Technology is the driving force of the 21st century. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data are transforming industries and societies. Our university must be seen to heavily subscribe to digital revolution. We must as well invest in cutting-edge research, and the development of digital literacy skills among our students.

We must create an environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. Our students should be equipped to not only consume knowledge but to equally endeavour to create same.

To achieve these ambitious goals, I look forward to working with my team to provide that leadership that will inspire a committed and collaborative community. Faculty, staff, and students must work in synergy. We must create an inclusive environment where diversity of thought is celebrated and where everyone feels empowered to contribute.

I envision a university where teaching and research are seamlessly integrated; a university that is a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a source of pride for our nation.

Permit me to say, dear colleagues, that this is a challenging but exciting journey. It will require dedication, perseverance, and a shared vision. But I am confident that together, we can support a university that is not only competitive but transformative.

Let us embark on this journey with courage and optimism. Let us create a university that is the pride of Nigeria with global reckoning.

Thank you.

Being Text of Address by the Chair of the Governing Council/Pro Chancellor Federal University, Wukari, Professor Iysa Ade Bello at the Inception meeting of the Council on July 26, 2024