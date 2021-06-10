Wuhan lab leak hypothesis “flawed”, says WHO investigator

June 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



A “lab-leak hypothesis” about the origin of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) flawed, said Dominic Dwyer, a professor at the University of Sydney, an article the Sydney Morning Herald.

The key flaw, he said, that no evidence shows that the Wuhan of Virology had SARS-CoV-2 before the .

“The laboratory leak, for that to be the origin … meant they must had the virus to begin with, and we don’t evidence of that,” said Dwyer, who was also a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team sent to January.

As a “pretty prominent research ” working on coronaviruses, the Wuhan of Virology had no to hide anything if they did the virus, said Dwyer.

appeared open and cooperative with the investigation into COVID-19’s origin, he said.

“All the locations we asked about visiting, they let us . I think they were pretty open.”

The WHO team’s report concluded that a virus jumping from one animal species to another and then to humans was the most likely cause of COVID-19, and deemed a lab leak “extremely unlikely,” according to Dwyer. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,