NAN reports that the Nigeria’s former Minister for finance whose appointment as DG, WTO takes effect from March 1, 2021 makes history as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

Joy Okpala, National Coordinator, Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) told NAN that the development meant that women across the world could attain any height through perseverance, personal efforts, intelligence and determination.

Okpala said Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence would engender a new record for the world in terms of trade due to her unparalleled knowledge of world trade and finance.