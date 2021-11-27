WTO postpones conference due to pandemic travel restrictions

Managing Director of the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, listens to a statement, during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2009. (AP Photo/Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella)

World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a major that was to be held next week in Geneva after governments around world imposed travel restrictions due to a new and particularly transmissible variant of COVID-19.

EU Trade Ministers’ Consultations on Ministerial of WTO has been postponed indefinitely, the WTO said night, after countries, including Switzerland, suspended passenger flights from seven southern countries to contain potentially more dangerous coronavirus strain.

Trade ministers had planned to negotiate on several pressing issues including relaxing vaccine patents, eliminating harmful fisheries subsidies and WTO reforms, as of Tuesday.

was set to run until Dec. 3.

delay is second time meeting has been postponed because of the pandemic, as it was originally scheduled for June 2020.

“It is better to err on side of caution,’’ said WTO Director-General. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

was planned as a hybrid event, with attendees able to come to Geneva, or join online.

Many still wanted to attend in person and would have been disadvantaged by new restrictions, Okonjo-Iweala said. (dpa/NAN)

