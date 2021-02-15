Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a press statement on Monday in Makurdi, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the World Trade Organization had on Monday, in a press conference, announced the appointment of Dr Okonjo-Iweala as its new Director General for an initial period of four years.

“The historic emergence of Dr Okonjo-Iweala as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO attests to her impeccable record of public service at national and international levels,” the statement read.

Ortom expressed confidence in the ability of the former Nigerian Minister of Finance to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her stewardship of the World Trade Organization.

The governor therefore wished Dr Okonjo-Iweala a successful tenure. (NAN)