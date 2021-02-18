WTO: Okonjo-Iweala dogged, says Okei-Odumakin

Rights activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has described the newly-appointed Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as dogged. Okei-Odumakin, the President of Women Arise Initiative and Convener, Nigerians Unite Against Terror, made the remark in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WTO members, on February 15, through the General Council agreed by consensus to select Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the organisation’s seventh Director-General. Her appointment takes effect on March 1.

Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Okei-Odumakin, who congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on the appointment, described her as an amazon and worthy ambassador. “Our sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is dogged. “She is a worthy ambassador not only of her gender but also of her country and race. “We have no doubt that she will brilliantly carry the torch at the World Trade Organisation, just as she did at the World Bank.

“We congratulate you, sister, and look forward to celebrating you all the way,” she said. NAN reports that Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and international development expert. She was a Finance and Foreign Affairs Minister in Nigeria, Managing Director of World Bank, Chair of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and African Union, and World Health Organisation Envoy on COVID-19. (NAN)