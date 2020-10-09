WTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has not emerged winner yet – Aide

Mr Paul C Nwabuikwu, Media Adviser to Dr Okonjo-Iweala has debunked reports that Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been declared winner of race for WTO Director General.

Reports which have turned turned out to be fake news, claimed that she had clinched the job Thursday

But Okonjo-Iweala’s aide in a statement titled: “WTO DG contest winner has not been announced” said, “The race for the WTO director-general is still very much on.

Nwabuikwu said in a statement sent to Newsdiaryonline, “Contrary to inaccurate information released online by an unidentified source, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has not yet been declared winner.

“As announced by WTO, the former managing director of the World Bank and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are the final two contestants left in the race.

“The winner should be announced in two to three weeks.

“That remains the correct position.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala is appreciative and energised by the enthusiastic support of Nigerians.

“And she is urging all to keep praying until the final whistle,” the statement said.