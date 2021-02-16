President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Lawan, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Monday, also congratulated Nigeria on her latest feat on the international stage.

“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank, has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere,” he said.

The Senate President urged the new Director-General to deploy her intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

According to Lawan, her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the COVID-19 had wrecked on economies across the world.

He prayed Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.

Lawan also applauded the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to her emergence.

He said this had contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

Similarly, a former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has described the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as “historic and momentous’’.

Ekweremadu’s Media Aide, Mr Uche Anichukwu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “I join the rest of the world to congratulate our sister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her well deserved emergence as the DG of the WTO.

“This is a historic and momentous achievement, not only for Nigeria, but also for the entire Africa.

“No doubt she has the poise, experience, flair, pedigree, reach, and global acceptance to excel in her new office.

“With her emergence, the much needed transformation and democratisation of the WTO to play its expected role in the 21st century global economy is imminent.” (NAN)