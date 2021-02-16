The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, on her confirmation as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

“The PDP commends international stakeholders, including President Joe Biden-led United States government, for the strong support given to Okonjo-Iweala, which points to the commitment of all stakeholders towards global consensus and economic recovery,” he said

Ologbondiyan described her appointment as a consensus needed to pilot the activities of the World Trade body, especially at the critical period in the history of the world economy.

According to him, the development has again brought honour to Nigeria.

“PDP is proud of Okonjo-Iweala, as a product of PDP administration,” he said.

He recalled Okonjo-Iweala’s success as the Managing Director of the World Bank, where she displayed her capacity to effectively handle global economic issues. (NAN)