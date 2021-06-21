WTO considers Nigeria, S.Africa, Senegal, Rwanda, as vaccine production hubs

World Trade Organisation (WTO) said Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs with Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director-General WTO said on Monday during a virtual meeting that “we have now seen that over-centralization of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation.’’

“Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for future health crisis.’’ (Reuters/NAN)

