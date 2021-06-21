WTO considers Nigeria, S.Africa, Senegal, Rwanda, as vaccine production hubs

June 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 World Trade (WTO) said Africa is working with European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine hubs with Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director-General WTO said a virtual meeting that “ seen that -centralization of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation.’’

“Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for future health crisis.’’ (Reuters/NAN)

