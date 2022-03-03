WTO concerned about consequences of conflict in Ukraine – Chief

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is concerned about the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, especially in the area of food trade, as well as rising energy prices.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said this on Thursday.

She called what is happening in Ukraine a tragedy and said that the organisation was watching the events with the hope that the conflict would be resolved peacefully.

“However, this is now the seventh day and we are deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of lives.

“We pray that there will be a peaceful and quick resolution.

“We are also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products, and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted populations,” Okonjo-Iweala said. (Sputnik/NAN)

