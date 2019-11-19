WTD: Society urges FG to domesticate all WASH conventions, protocols

The Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) has called on the Federal Government to domesticate all Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related international Conventions and Protocols Nigeria has signed.

NEWSAN made the call in a statement signed by the National Co-ordinator, Mr Attah Benson in Abuja on Tuesday to Mark the World Toilet Day.

NEWSAN, is a coordinating network of over 300 Civil Society Organisations and Community Based Organisations in water, sanitation and hygiene spread over six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

NEWSMAN mandate is to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for all Nigerians

Benson added that the Federal Government should also recognise WASH as a Human Rights backed by appropriate instruments.

He called on all state governments to give attention to WASH in their various states through budgetary provision and sustained annual increase in the budget, and equally back it up with release for implementation.

“The National Executive Committee of NEWSAN along with its over 300 member organisations join colleagues and friends in the WASH sector across the world to commemorate the 2019 World Toilet Day.

“We are happy today that Nigeria is no longer in the era when it used to pay lip service to issues in the WASH sector.

“it is pleasing to note that pronouncements made these days are backed by reasonable sense of commitment.

“However, we can boldly say this about the federal level but not sure if the same can be said about our state and local government levels.

“Records from each of our 36 states and the FCT will determine what our position would be on this same date in 2020. ”

Benson said the society would like to see how many states would commence the implementation of their Open Defecation Free(ODF) Road Maps and contribute to the attainment of additional 200 ODF LGAs by this time 2020.

He added that the society would like to know how many state governments would have honoured their bilateral agreements in the WASH sector by Nov. 19, 2020.

“While we will like to know how many riverine states have provided safely managed solutions to the population defecating directly into rivers and other water bodies by the end of 2020.

“This is not the time for black talks, NEWSAN will like to see how many state governments and Development partners are truly committed to their claims by taking advantage of NEWSAN’s implementation strategy and hasten the achievement of Sustainable ODF LGAs.”

He said the society was also calling on both government and developments partners to

support NEWSAN in following up, monitoring and tracking the implementation of the new National strategy.

The World Toilet Day is celebrated on Nov. 19, every year to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and help achieve SDG Goal Six ,which promises sanitation for all by 2030.

The theme for the 2019 World Toilet Day is”Leaving No One Behind”, drawing attention to those people being left behind without sanitation.(NAN)