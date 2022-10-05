WTD: Education funding to hit 20℅ global benchmark by 2025 – Minister

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of State for Education Rt. Hon Goodluck Nana Opia said that Nigerian education funding has increased and planned to be gradually rise in the next four years to reach the recommended 20% global benchmark by 2025.

Opiah said this while sending warm felicitations to teachers in the country who celebrate World Teachers’ Day, WTD, held on Wednesday.

The Minister disclosed that the implication of increased domestic funding is that more funds will be expended in empowering teachers.

Opia, while expressing immense joy to share the day with teachers, noted that the new national teaching policy of the Federal Ministry of education is addressing the career path, remuneration, teaching standards, qualification and other germane issues to revitalise the teaching profession.

Giving further enlightenment on what the ministry has done for the good of the teachers, the minister said that, “Education for Change; A Ministerial Strategic Plan,MSP, which consist of ten pillars with focus on reforming education in Nigeria, listed teacher education, capacity building and profession development as Pillar Five.

“Consequently, several hybrid trainings were organised on leadership, information and communication technology, strategic management, teaching methods, literacy and other relevant professional areas to add value to teaching expertise nationwide.

“The National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, National Institute for Education Planning and Administration, NIEPA, National Teachers Institute,NTI,and Teachers Registration Council,TRCN, were all involved to ensure that pre-service and in-service trainings are harmonised,” he said

Stating further on the progress the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been able to roll out for the good of the teachers and the profession, the minister revealed that the climax of the new dawn was the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, which provides for either 65 years of age or 40 years of service for retirement of teachers nationwide of which implementation commenced 1st January, 2021 at the federal level.

The minister assured the teachers that with the implementation of the new national teaching policy approved by the Presidency, Nigeria’s ranking will appreciate in the Global Teachers Status Index.

Opiah who wished the NUT members best of luck in this year’s celebration and activation of the President’s Teachers’ Schools Excellence Award,PT&SEA, said that the UNESCO designated theme for the 2022 commemoration “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” surmises the trajectory of the teaching profession from the pre-colonial era till date.

“No education reform will take place without teachers requested the celebrants of the World Teachers Day to be mindful of the words of Andy Rooney which state “Most people end up with not more than five or six people who remember them. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives’

“Teaching is definitely a noble profession. I wish all teachers in Nigeria, a happy celebration” he added.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

