WSRN seeks Journalists support to end violence against women

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) has advised media practitioners to use their platforms to educate members of the public on the need to stop all forms of violence against women during elections

A resource person, Miss Moyinoluwa Ogundowole gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during a day training organized by the Non Governmental Organization for media practitioners in Ekiti State.

Ogundowole said it was also expected of the media to also report activities that could affect the full participation of women in politics and electoral processes, give adequate reports on violence against women.

She stressed the need for Journalists to be accurate in reporting cases of violence against women, especially during elections and give prominence to them.

According to her, there have been cases of violence against women during elections but were poorly reported hence the need for corrections.

Earlier in her welcome address, one of the Coordinators of the NGO in Ekiti State, Mrs. Mercy Aluko said the WSRN was created to promote and improve on women participation in politics.

Aluko appealed to media Professionals to embark on more sensitization of members of the Public on the need to stop violence against women in the society, mostly during elections.

Goodwill messages came from the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) Ekiti State Chapter, Mrs Fatima Bello and the Vice Chairman, Raido Television and Theater Art workers Union, RATTAWU, Ekiti State Chapter.

Mrs Amaka Igwe commended the NGO for fighting the course of women in the society, adding that such would promote gender equity.

Bello and Igwe promised to continue to embark on publicity that could lead to the growth and development of women in the society.

Media Professionals who participated in the training however gave suggestions and recommendations on how violence against women could be stopped through improved publicity.(NAN