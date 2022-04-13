WRAPA, stakeholder meet for implementation of VAPP bill in Plateau

A gender expert, Mrs Mary Izam, has enjoined stakeholders to collaborate on ensuring the establishment of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) and Gender Equal Opportunity Law laws

.She spoke at a workshop organised by Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) on Wednesday in Jos.Izam said that the workshop was to encourage all relevant stakeholders to see how they could come together to ensure the laws were in operation.She said that the event was also to sensitise stakeholders to the status of the law and highlight on the content of the law.

“We want the public to know the content of the law and what the law has come to do, where the law is and where the law is going,” she said.WRAPA Coordinator Jumai Madaki said that the programme engaged the legislators, ministries and non-governmental organisations because of their various efforts at making the laws to workShe said that there should be synergy irrespective of political parties to implement the law.

Also speaking Assembly woman Esther Dusu, representing Jos North and Jos West Plateau House of Assembly, said that the bill “is all encompassing that has the interest of humanity”.The VAPP bill has been passed into law but awaiting assent by the governor.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

