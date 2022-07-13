WPO Boss meets Gboyega Oyetola, Adeleke on Peace Accord

For peace to reign before, during and after gubernatorial election, the Country Director General, World Peace Organization (WPO), Prof. Olumuyiwa Babalola has met with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the July 16th governorship election in Osun State.

Olumuyiwa, in a statement, charged the candidates and politicians to see the signing of Peace Accord as a symbolic commitment to democracy adding that Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment.

This is the best way to also show commitment to the implementation of the Peace Accord to the smooth conduct of the governorship election, a statement by WPO said.

The WPO boss also eulogised the efforts made by the Convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Bishop Matthew Kukah and the Chairman of the Committee, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar for their total commitment to peace building in Nigeria.

Governor Oyetola, in his reply thanked the WPO Director General for his visit to Osun State.

