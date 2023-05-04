WPFD: Plateau NAWOJ chair calls for more protection for Journalists

By Patience Aliyu

Mrs Nene Dung, Chairperson of the Plateau Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has called for more protection for Journalists as the world commemorates the World Press freedom Day (WPFD).

Dung, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, said the public needs to know that Journalists on duty do not have sides and should not be attacked.

NAN reports that the United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day; observed to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press.

The theme for 2023 is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”.

Dung decried the recent attack on Journalists in Shendam Local Council Area of Plateau, where the NUJ Vehicle conveying Journalist on assignment was burnt down.

“One of the hazards of being a journalist is that you face risks, the risk to loss of lives, loss of materials and working equipment and so many others, journalists world over have faced such risk in the process of carrying out their duties.

“We have seen where journalists have been killed and not too long ago in Shendam, some journalists went to cover an event of Senator Nora Daduut and they were attacked and the vehicle of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was burnt to ashes.

“Now the Journalists escaped with their lives, but their vehicle was destroyed and till date, we don’t have any other vehicle in that capacity that will move journalists from one point to the other to carry out their assignments.

“So, that is some of the risks that we face and unfortunately when crisis or chaos erupts, people don’t even want to know that the journalist does not take sides, the journalist just wants to give information on the reality of happenings on ground.

“The journalist is the one that gives you the story as it is and gives you the opportunity to make your opinion from the information that is being provided, it is not for the journalist to take sides yet they get attacked,” she said.

Dung, while stressing that the wanton attacks on Journalists needs to stop, called on government at all levels to make provisions for securing journalists in the pursuit of their respective duties.

“These incessant attacks on journalists would have to stop, because journalists are human beings, they have families, they have children, if you attack them, that means you are putting their families in danger.

“You’re rendering women to become widows and children to become fatherless or motherless. Now, that should be a thought that the society should think about and government should also provide some kind of cover for journalists in the process of carrying out their duties,” she said.

Dung noted that complete freedom of the press is impossible because of inhibitors to the freedom which also invariably serve as inhibitors to the growth of democracy as well.

She called on Journalists to always maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties as that alone would make the public have confidence in the profession.

“Journalists need to be very professional in carrying out their duties and their work, you must check all facts, verify every information and ensure that what you are dishing out to the public is the truth and nothing but the truth.

“We must work by the ethics of our profession and if we want the public to have complete trust and confidence in the profession, then we must practice ethically.

“We must try as much as possible to do away with quacks and ensure that what we give to the public is fair and it is the truth and it is balanced,” she said.(NAN)