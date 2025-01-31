Wounded soldiers: Defence Minister performs groundbreaking for Invictus Centre

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Armed Forces Invictus Centre in Abuja.

Badaru in his remarks, said that the centre was an initiative aimed at supporting the nation’s security and freedom, as it would also serve as a hub for hope, dreams, future healings, and restoration.

He added that it would provide a state-of-the-art facility for the rehabilitation and psychological recovery of wounded, officers, soldiers, and veterans of the armed forces.

He said that the groundbreaking event was a significant milestone in the rehabilitation of servicemen, as well as in the development of sports recreation in the country.

According to him, our soldiers are the pillars of our nation’s security and freedom. They face unimaginable challenges both on international battlefields and here at home.

“Some return with both visible and invisible scars, and many with sacrifices that cannot be measured.

“As we begin this construction, let us remember that this centre represents not just bricks and mortar but aspiration of our people.

“It signifies our resilience, dedication and our unwavering belief in the potential of our dear nation.”

The minister disclosed that the centre would not only serve as a training facility, but also as a place for health and wellness programmes, social development through sports, and other activities.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”, which he said the centre represented, adding that it was expected to play a critical role in empowering individuals, and fostering a sense of belonging at all levels.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, described the centre as a world-class rehabilitation facility designed to provide comprehensive care for wounded soldiers.

Musa said that the centre, which would serve as a sanctuary for hope, healing, and empowerment, was equipped to address both physical and mental health challenges faced by military personnel.

“As we all know, the military profession is one of the most demanding and perilous careers in the world.

“It requires not only physical strength and technical expertise, but also mental resilience, emotional fortitude, and unwavering commitment to duty.

“It is therefore essential for our societies to recognise and honour their sacrifices, provide adequate support for their physical and mental well being and ensure its veterans are cared for after service,” he said.

Musa also said that the Invictus Centre was designed to offer innovative rehabilitation programmes for experts in military medicine and psychology.

He said the programmes would focus on holistic recovery in addressing both physical injuries sustained during service, as well as mental health issues such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD).

“The Invictus Centre, is strategically located to facilitate easy access for individuals from outside the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

“It will partner with other medical facilities, non-governmental organisations, and veteran affairs bodies to create an environment that promotes understanding, compassion, and support for wounded soldiers.

“The facility is a testament to the nation’s gratitude and commitment to the welfare of its military personnel.

“I assure you, your sacrifices will not go in vain. We remain very proud of what you have done and we will continue to support you.

“The centre’s motto, ‘I Am The Master of My Faith, I Am The Captain of My Soul’, embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment that it aims to inspire in Nigeria’s heroes,”he said.

In his goodwill message, Representative of the Invictus Foundation, David Wiseman said that the organisation had a long-standing friendship with Nigeria.

Wiseman said that the idea behind the event, was to explore Nigeria’s potential to join the Invictus international community, adding that after two years, the country had become a proud member of the community.

“The friendship with Nigeria started in 2021, when I was first invited here for a fundraising event at IBB Golf Course. The idea was to scope the potential for Nigeria to join the international community of Invictus.

“And after two years, we are incredibly pleased and honoured to welcome Nigeria as the first African nation in the Invictus international community.

“This is an important milestone in the journey for improving, recovery and rehabilitation for those who serve Nigeria, a journey that the Invictus Games foundation is pleased to continue to walk with you on,” he said.(NAN)