Wounded Soldier to Buratai: I am ready to go back, fight Boko Haram

One of the wounded soldiers, Warrant Officer Yayaya Isyaku of Nigerian Army Artillery Corps, while speaking on behalf of other soldiers that were wounded in action at the north east theatre of operation while battling with boko haram and ISWAP Terrorists, said he was delighted to see the Chief of Army Staff and have him served him lunch at a sit out organized by the Chief Medical Director 44 Reference Hospital kaduna on sunday the 26th of July 2020.

The warrant officer said this on the occasion where he and other wounded officers and soldiers were personally served by General Buratai.

According to Yahaya, “We here in 44 Army Hospital are happy with everything here. The nurses and doctors are taking good care of us. The CMD is doing a motherly job here, she is taking care of us.,” he said.

“I am ready to go back to the mission area to fight and attack Boko Haram. The COAS took me to India to get posthetic leg, I got an oversized and could not use it as soon as I get the right size, I am ready to go back to the battle field.

“We appreciate you sir, we are very grateful.”

Also speaking was one of the patients equally wounded in the battle with the terrorists, Major D.M. Dede said it is a rare privilege to see this day again where chief of Army Staff is serving us meals of our choices.

“Sir you went to the battlefield and served us meal there, we thought that was the end, but you still followed us here and served us meal. When we get well, we want to go back and continue to fight the terrorists. We pray God keeps you to accomplish your vision for our army,” he said.

